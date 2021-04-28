PENG (PENG) Tops One Day Volume of $21.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. PENG has a market cap of $428,270.55 and approximately $21.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003920 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.95 or 0.00612686 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00014133 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

