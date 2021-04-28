PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 233,716 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

In other PEDEVCO news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $42,558.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 424,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,020 over the last 90 days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

