PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 37,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 47.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

