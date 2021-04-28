PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “
Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 37,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 47.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
