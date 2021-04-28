Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 1,174 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PDCO opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

