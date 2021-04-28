Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 1,174 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PDCO opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $36.88.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
