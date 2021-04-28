Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 290 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $181.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

