Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

