Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
BABA opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
