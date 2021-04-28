Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

