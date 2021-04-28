Patron Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Patron has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

