Patron Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,742.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $7,742.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

