Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PATK opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $97.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.