Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 25,745 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.