Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

