Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

