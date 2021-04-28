Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

