Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

