Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 709 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,280. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

