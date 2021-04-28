Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,893,844 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 67,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.