Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 733,174 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.