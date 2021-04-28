Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the quarter. CVB Financial comprises 4.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $87,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,829,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

