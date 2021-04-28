Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

