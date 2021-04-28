Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,426. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.55 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62.

