Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. 56,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.