Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 36,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.