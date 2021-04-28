Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $106.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $95.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,809,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,335,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,802,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

