Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.48 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $190.55 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.23 and a 200-day moving average of $326.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

