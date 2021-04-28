Palmer Knight Co Acquires 8,268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.