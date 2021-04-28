PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 2,002,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,411. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

