PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target boosted by Truist from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PACW opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

