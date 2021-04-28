Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

PKG opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

