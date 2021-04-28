Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

