Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

