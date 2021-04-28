Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,812. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

