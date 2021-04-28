Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 265,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

