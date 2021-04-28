Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

