Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,978 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $91,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 13,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

