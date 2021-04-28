Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS OSSFF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Össur hf. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
Össur hf. Company Profile
