Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up to $123.39

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.39, but opened at $127.25. Oshkosh shares last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 1,377 shares.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

