Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million.

OESX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $190.37 million, a PE ratio of 157.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.