Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 89,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 236,857.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

