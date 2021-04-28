Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 365 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

