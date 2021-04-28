Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,730 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

