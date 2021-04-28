Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,069 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

