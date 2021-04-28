Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,200 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.