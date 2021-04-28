Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits One Day Volume of $16.97 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $987.09 million and $16.97 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.