Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

