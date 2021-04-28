Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $861.38 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

