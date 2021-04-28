Oppenheimer Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $205.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

AYI opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

