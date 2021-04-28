Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

MRVL opened at $45.93 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

