Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$94.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEX stock opened at C$82.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.66. Onex has a 12-month low of C$56.12 and a 12-month high of C$82.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.