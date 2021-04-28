OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.81 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

